Congress Would Reveal Trump's Tax Returns, DOJ Memo Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin should not comply with a congressional request for President Donald Trump's tax returns because House Democratic lawmakers intend to publicly disclose them, the U.S. Department of Justice suggested in a memorandum opinion released Friday. Subpoenas for information from Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Chuck Rettig and the formal request for six years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns from House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., were considered "null and void" in the DOJ’s 31-page memorandum because Neal’s stated legislative purpose to investigate presidential audit procedures was “pretextual.” Steven A. Engel, the assistant attorney...

