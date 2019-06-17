UK, China Securities Watchdogs Back Joint Stock Market Link

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 1:29 PM BST) -- British and Chinese securities regulators have given their backing to a scheme launched Monday that will open up cross-border investment by allowing companies listed in the U.K. and China to raise capital by selling shares on each other’s stock exchanges. The Financial Conduct Authority and the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a joint announcement that they will work together to regulate the so-called Shanghai-London Stock Connect to ensure its success. The scheme allows companies listed in Shanghai to raise money in London and British businesses to sell their shares on China’s stock exchange through dual listings. The two regulators said...

