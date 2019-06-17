FCA Gives Final PPI Push In Campaign With '90s Icon

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 5:51 PM BST) -- A Financial Conduct Authority campaign featuring '90s icon “Mr. Motivator” is urging British consumers to decide if they want to claim redress for allegedly missold payment protection insurance ahead of the August deadline, as the FCA revealed that lenders have so far refunded £35 billion ($44 billion) to customers. The City watchdog made its last call to banking customers to consider before the Aug. 29 deadline whether they want to complain to their lenders about the way that the controversial insurance, known as PPI, was sold. The FCA has recruited ambassadors to help galvanize consumers to act, including Derrick Evans, who...

