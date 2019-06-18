UK Gov't Settles £1.25B Iranian Bank Claim Over Sanctions

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 10:27 AM BST) -- The U.K. government has settled a £1.25 billion ($1.6 billion) lawsuit brought against it by Bank Mellat over damages related to its enforcement of nuclear sanctions, which were later struck down, lawyers for the Iranian bank told a London court Tuesday. The settlement in the £1.25 billion ($1.6 billion) lawsuit announced by lawyers for the Iranian bank ends a 10-year dispute that has already gone to the Supreme Court, Britain’s highest court. (AP) Nicholas Vineall QC, representing Bank Mellat, told Judge Andrew Popplewell at the High Court that the sides had reached a compromise late Monday dealing with all outstanding matters...

