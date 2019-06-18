Investor, Forex Co. Pause $1M Dispute For Turkish Litigation

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 4:05 PM BST) -- A judge at a London court has paused a businessman’s £1 million lawsuit against a foreign exchange company over its settlement guarantee for money owed from promissory notes issued in Turkey to allow a Turkish court to pursue the matter. Judge Christopher Butcher’s order at the High Court states that both sides in the dispute have agreed to a stay in the case while the Turkish court attempts to resolve whether third parties connected to the case had defaulted on promised payments. “The claim is stayed pending a determination by the Turkish courts of the issue of whether there has been...

