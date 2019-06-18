Owners Of 1830 Home Sue Insurer Over Storm Damage

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 7:21 PM BST) -- A couple with millions of pounds of insurance on their 189-year-old home and property in Bath, England, said in their claim in London court that underwriter UK Insurance Limited has not paid for covered storm-connected destruction or indemnified them against claims over related public property damages. Mark and Jo Knowlton sued in the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Court over damages to their 1830 five-bedroom home resulting from two separate incidents: a winter 2013 tree fall that brought down overhead power cables, obstructed a public road and led to the crumbling of a retaining wall, and the partial collapse...

