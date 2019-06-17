Former MasterCard, 3M GCs Start Dispute Resolution Venture

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A pair of preeminent New York attorneys who've worked as general counsel for global companies as well as in BigLaw announced Monday they'd launched an alternative dispute resolution outfit. MasterCard's former general counsel Noah Hanft and former 3M Co. general counsel Richard Ziegler have joined forces as AcumenADR LLC, a joint venture based in New York City focused on business-to-business dispute resolution, according to the longtime friends. Hanft and Ziegler said in a statement that their corporate experience paired with their arbitration and mediation know-how means they're poised to address business disputes "with perspective and commercial understanding." And the timing is...

