Insurers Sue Shipper After Grounding Damages High-End Cars

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 6:08 PM BST) -- Insurers AIG, Aviva and AXA and a group of companies have sued the owners of a cargo ship for damages four years after their vessel hauling Jaguar Land Rover automobiles and other goods ran aground and was stranded off England's south coast. Nineteen companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. and several Middle Eastern automobile and engineering firms, have sued Höegh Autoliners Shipping Pte. Ltd. in the High Court seeking unspecified damages following a shipping accident near Southampton in 2015. The shipowners operated cargo vessel Höegh Osaka, which became stranded between the Isle of Wight and mainland England in January 2015 after...

