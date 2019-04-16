Cattle Group Seeks To Block Enforcement Of Water Rule

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A cattle industry trade group wants a Washington federal court to suspend enforcement in the state of a bitterly disputed Obama-era rule that expanded federal protections of water bodies, contending the regulation would hamstring ranchers with monetary penalties. The Washington Cattlemen's Association urged the court in a filing Friday to grant a preliminary injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing a 2015 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency interpretation of the Clean Water Act in the state that expanded the scope of water bodies under federal protection. The cattlemen's group said the EPA's interpretation overburdened its members with permits for projects "costing years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS