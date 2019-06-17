Most Attys Think Firms Will Grow Their Ranks In 2019

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- More than half of U.S.-based lawyers say their firm or company plans to add lawyers or other legal personnel, and almost none expect layoffs, according to a consulting firm's new survey. The numbers in the "State of Legal Hiring" report released earlier this month by Robert Half show an improvement from December, when fewer than half of respondents expected their organizations would add new legal jobs and 3 percent expected jobs to be cut. In the latest survey, 59% of respondents anticipated staffing growth, and only 1% anticipated reductions. However, attorneys also said finding quality legal talent was challenging, with 87%...

