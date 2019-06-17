Justices Won’t Hear Case On W.Va.’s $160K Cigarette Fine

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review whether the West Virginia Tax Department's fine on a cigarette wholesaler was unconstitutionally excessive, leaving undisturbed a state high court decision that the fine did not violate the Eighth Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Ashland Specialty Co.'s request for a review of its $159,398 fine, which the department had imposed on the company for selling 12,230 packs from cigarette brands delisted by West Virginia. The company had argued that the high court's guidance was necessary because lower courts had applied disparate tests to determine whether a penalty was excessive. Mark Allen Loyd...

