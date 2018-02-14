Bitcoin 'Inventor' Can't Access Coins Requested In $10B Suit

Law360, West Palm Beach (June 28, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Australian computer scientist who claims to have invented bitcoin told a Florida federal court Friday he cannot comply with a court order to produce a list of his bitcoin holdings in a $10.2 billion lawsuit against him. Craig Wright, who took the stand in West Palm Beach, said that's because the bitcoin holdings are held in a blind trust and he does not have the requisite keys to access them. Wright explained to the court why he could not produce the list of public addresses, or unique identifiers, of his bitcoin holdings as of Dec. 31, 2013, as requested by plaintiff...

