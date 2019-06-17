Blown Deadlines Doom Fertilizer Investor Suit, Chancery Told

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Managers of crop protection venture Verdesian Life Sciences told the Delaware Chancery Court Monday that an investor suit challenging a $313 million company acquisition and other allegedly "unfavorable" acts is doomed by some "fatal flaws," including missed claim deadlines and a failure to verify the complaint. During a hearing in Georgetown, Blake Rohrbacher of Richards Layton & Finger PA, counsel to the unitholders and controlling investor Paine Schwartz Partners LLC, told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that the investors' claims mainly target actions in 2013 and 2014 — long beyond the Chancery Court's ordinary "time-barred" limit. Investors MKE Holdings Ltd. and...

