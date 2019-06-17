IRS Quits Fighting Pair's Tax Credits For Payments In France

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has dropped its contention that a couple with dual U.S. and French citizenship can't claim foreign tax credits for payments made in France related to the country's social security system, according to a recent court filing. The Internal Revenue Service has notified the U.S. Tax Court that it “no longer asserts” that a couple can't claim foreign tax credits for payments made under a French law that covers social security benefits. (AP) In a joint status report submitted to the U.S. Tax Court on Thursday, the IRS said it “no longer asserts” that Ory and Linda Eshel...

