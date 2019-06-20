Holland & Knight Lands Private Equity Pro In Miami Office

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A former McDermott Will & Emery attorney with experience guiding transactions in the health care industry has joined Holland & Knight's private equity practice as a partner in the firm's Miami office. Holland & Knight LLP announced Monday that Matthew Bielen has joined the firm after spending more than eight years at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, where he was made partner in January 2013. Bielen's experience includes advising private equity funds as well as public and private companies, business owners, executives and family offices. "I'm very impressed with the team here at Holland & Knight," Bielen said in a statement. "I'm...

