Fed. Circ. Says Machining Patent Violated Reissue Rules

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday invalidated several claims that Flow Valve LLC added through the reissue process to a patent on a supporting assembly used during machining, finding the claims failed to meet the requirements of the “Original Patent” rule. The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, affirmed an Oklahoma federal judge’s February 2018 ruling in favor of rival oilfield products company Forum US Inc., which had brought a lawsuit seeking a judgment that the reissue claims are invalid. “We must determine whether the new claims in the reissue patent comply with the original patent requirement. We hold that they do...

