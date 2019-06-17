State-Held Patents Fair Game At PTAB After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's ruling that state sovereign immunity doesn't apply in inter partes review removes a shield that was believed to increase the value of state-owned patents, while highlighting a simmering tension among U.S. Supreme Court justices in how they view Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings. In a case involving the University of Minnesota, the appeals court held Friday the protections that states enjoy against being sued do not extend to inter partes reviews at the PTAB. The ruling follows the court's decision last summer that tribal sovereign immunity also does not apply in IPR. It's not uncommon for state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS