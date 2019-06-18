Law Watchdog Pushes Reforms To Suspicious Money Reports

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 1:05 AM BST) -- Efforts to tackle money laundering in the U.K. are being hampered because of the volume of low-quality reports that banks make, a legal watchdog said Tuesday, calling for reforms to improve the value of information available to crime fighters. The Law Commission said clearer guidance is needed on laws that underpin the suspicious activity reports regime as it issued its long-awaited report into a key weapon in the U.K.'s armory to fight money laundering. Bankers, lawyers, accountants and estate agents are among those required to report if they suspect money laundering and terrorism under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. However,...

