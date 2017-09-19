Fed. Circ. Upholds ITC Ban On Hyosung ATM Imports

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission rightly banned Hyosung TNS Inc.’s ATM imports after finding that that the South Korean company infringed a Diebold Nixdorf Inc. patent, the Federal Circuit said Monday. The three-judge panel shot down Hyosung’s argument that Diebold’s U.S. Patent No. 7,832,631 should be rendered invalid and affirmed the ITC’s decision to issue limited exclusion and cease and desist orders. The ITC had also found that Hyosung infringed a second patent, U.S. Patent No. 6,082,616, but the Federal Circuit vacated that ruling Monday. On appeal, the ITC argued that since the '616 patent expired in June 2018, the controversy around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS