Allergan Hid Breast Implants' Cancer Risks, Suit Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Colorado woman who says her Allergan silicone breast implants caused her lymphoma has sued the pharmaceutical company in federal court, claiming it knew of a link between a type of cancer and the implants but did nothing to warn patients. Allergan Inc. knew for more than a decade its silicone-filled breast implants were associated with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, yet it failed to inform patients that they might find themselves fighting the rare type of blood cancer, Kendra Poniatowski said in her lawsuit filed Friday. Knowing full well that complying with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS