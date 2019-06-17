UK Probes Competition In Scottish Legal Industry

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Monday that it is studying the legal services industry in Scotland to determine if enough competition exists among providers after a report recommended setting up a single independent body to regulate the legal profession there. The Competition and Markets Authority is launching a study to look for evidence competition is lacking among legal service providers in Scotland, as a previous study found was the case in England and Wales. The move was prompted by an independent review of legal services regulation in Scotland led by Esther Roberton, head of the University of Aberdeen's governing body and of NHS...

