Canada Watchdog Challenges PE Firm's Software Maker Buy

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Canada’s competition enforcer said Monday it is challenging private equity firm Thoma Bravo’s recent acquisition of oil and gas software provider Aucerna over concerns about its ownership of a competing company. Canada’s Competition Bureau has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking to force Thoma Bravo LLC to sell one of two software products used by medium and large producers to manage oil and gas reserves. The firm already owned Aucerna’s closest rival, Quorum, when it cut the deal in February, and Matthew Boswell, commissioner of competition, said the move could hurt competition in an important industry. “Taking action in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS