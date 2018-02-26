Fed. Circ. Ruling Gives Patent Owners New Tool To Fight IPRs

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit decision last week gives patent owners a new way to argue that inter partes review petitions should be rejected as time-barred, by holding that the bar was triggered by a merger involving a petitioner that was completed after the petition was filed. The appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had been incorrectly holding that only a petitioner’s business relationships at the time the petition was filed impact the time-bar. Those relationships must be analyzed at the time of the board’s institution decision, the court said. The court therefore threw out PTAB decisions...

