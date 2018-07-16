Mylan Escapes Novartis MS Drug Patent Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was able to evade a patent suit from Novartis seeking to block generic versions of its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya when a judge said Monday that Delaware federal court isn't the right venue for the case. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark granted MPI's motion to dismiss, saying the court was not the correct venue for the case as it is presently pled. While Novartis had pointed to a single MPI employee that works in Delaware, the judge said that Novartis hasn't claimed MPI stores its materials at that worker's home or that MPI — which is a...

