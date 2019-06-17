Pa. Driller Says Arbitrator Awarded $2.4M To Wrong Company

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-based oil and gas driller asked a Pennsylvania state court on Friday to throw out an arbitrator's $2.4 million judgment against it on the grounds that the award is going to the wrong company in a dispute over changes in a partnership to develop gas leases. In a heavily redacted petition to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas to vacate the arbitrator's May 15 award, PennEnergy Resources LLC said the arbitrator had mistakenly awarded damages to MDS Energy Development LLC, when the real beneficiary of the underlying deal being disputed was MDS 2017-LP, a separate legal entity in which...

