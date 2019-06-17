Northwest Firms Combine To Create Regional Powerhouse

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two Washington state-based firms announced Monday that they will combine to create one of the largest law firms based in the Pacific Northwest, a deal that will go into effect in September. Foster Pepper PLLC, which has offices in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, and Garvey Schubert Barer PC, which operates in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Beijing, will come together to create Foster Garvey PC, which will have more than 150 attorneys across six offices. The heads of both Foster Pepper and Garvey Schubert told Law360 that the firms were confident the combination would allow them to best meet...

