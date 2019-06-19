For European GCs, It's More Strategy And Fewer Admin Duties

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- More European legal departments are splitting strategic and administrative responsibilities into two different roles by shifting the management of legal operations to dedicated staff members, which frees up general counsel to focus on other priorities, according to a report released Wednesday. Information services and solutions company Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions and The Lawyer found in the 2019 General Counsel Barometer, which surveyed 193 Europe-based companies, that 47% of general counsel and heads of legal said they directly oversee legal ops within their companies, a nearly 50% drop from the last survey, which was published in 2017. The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium defines legal ops as a "multidisciplinary...

