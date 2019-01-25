Asian Ex-Greenspoon Partner Settles Bias Suit Against Firm

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has resolved a suit alleging it discriminated against a Korean American “top performer” because of his race and national origin, according to an order filed Monday in New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday ordered that ex-partner Jun Chul Whang’s suit be discontinued, citing an undated report of a settlement that is not listed on the public docket. Representatives for the parties did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment. Whang, who joined Greenspoon in 2016 amid its merger with Jacob Medinger & Finnegan LLP, filed suit in January accusing the firm of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS