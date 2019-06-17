NJ Atty Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To Courthouse

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney was arrested Monday after he allegedly attempted to enter a courthouse with a loaded handgun in his briefcase — and without a permit to carry a firearm — according to county officials. Freehold resident Mark B. Jander, 29, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon after sheriff's officers found the gun during a security scan of his possessions at the Middlesex County Superior Courthouse entrance, County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Sheriff Mildred S. Scott said in a brief statement. Jander "was immediately taken into custody," they said. According to the New Jersey...

