Ropes & Gray Backs Winston & Strawn In Arbitration Dispute

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray entered a brief Monday to support Winston & Strawn’s push for U.S. Supreme Court review of a decision that kept a gender discrimination suit out of arbitration, arguing that law firms rely on confidential arbitration to keep sensitive client information from going public. The BigLaw firm’s amicus brief touts the established benefits of confidential arbitration to resolve complex disputes, particularly in a law firm context, and argues that the California appellate court’s ruling that nixed Winston & Strawn LLP's arbitration bid could have far-reaching consequences for the industry. “Litigating law firm partnership disputes in a public forum creates...

