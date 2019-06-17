Ex-Jones Day Partner Drops Bias Suit Alleging 'Frat Culture'

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day partner has dropped her California state court suit claiming the firm fired her for speaking out against its alleged "fraternity culture" that treated women like "second-class citizens," Jones Day said Monday. The firm released a brief statement saying that Wendy Moore, who sued the firm for alleged gender discrimination in June 2018, would no longer be pursuing the case. "Last year, Wendy Moore sued Jones Day in California asserting pay equity and wrongful termination claims," the statement said. "Ms. Moore has now dismissed all of her claims against Jones Day in exchange for return of the capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS