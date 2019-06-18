UK To Let Watchdog Fine Cos. Scamming Loyal Customers

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 11:12 AM BST) -- The U.K. government floated plans on Tuesday to allow regulators to bypass the courts and fine mortgage lenders and insurers directly to stop them hitting existing customers with secret, higher fees. The proposals are the toughest measures outlined so far by the government as it seeks to curb the £4 billion ($5 billion) that loyal customers are fleeced out of each year. The plans would allow the Competition and Markets Authority to hit mortgage lenders, insurers and other companies with financial penalties for so-called subscription traps intended to dissuade consumers from switching to a cheaper service. Business Secretary Greg Clark said the...

