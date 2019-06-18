Swedbank Suspends Execs At Estonia Unit Amid AML Probe

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 12:09 PM BST) -- Troubled lender Swedbank has suspended the chief executive and finance director of its Estonian operations as an internal investigation into compliance with money laundering rules at the bank sees more senior staff depart. Swedbank AB said late Monday it has suspended Robert Kitt, who has been chief executive in Estonia since 2015, and Vaiko Tammevali, chief financial officer in the country since 2014, with immediate effect. Priit Perens, a member of Swedbank Estonia's council, has also left his role, the bank added in a statement. Kitt and Tammevali "will both leave their positions in the management board and have been suspended until further...

