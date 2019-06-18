Old Mutual Sacks CEO Over Dividend Policy Dispute

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 1:12 PM BST) -- Old Mutual said Tuesday that it has sacked its chief executive after he was unable to provide the financial company with an “acceptable explanation” for a conflict of interest over an investment group that he founded. The Anglo-South African financial services and insurance group said Peter Moyo was fired on Monday after being suspended on May 24 because of “a material breakdown in trust” between him and the board of the company. Old Mutual, which has its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, said that it sacked Moyo because it could not reach an agreement with him over the terms of...

