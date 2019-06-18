Frankfurt Prosecutors Search Home, Offices In Tax Probe

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 11:15 AM BST) -- Prosecutors in Frankfurt said they have searched three sites in the German city in connection with eight individuals accused of wrongdoing in a probe into an extensive tax evasion scheme that has dragged in Deutsche Bank, one of the country's biggest lenders. Frankfurt’s public prosecutor said it worked with the provincial tax authority to search three locations linked to the investigation into so-called cum-ex trades. One was the apartment of an accused individual, and the offices of two companies were also searched, the prosecutor said in a statement on Monday. The locations searched on June 13 were in the city of Frankfurt...

