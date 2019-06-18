EU Guides Firms On Reporting Impact Of Climate Change

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 3:18 PM BST) -- The European Commission on Tuesday guided financial services companies on disclosing how their activities may be damaging the environment and whether climate change is hurting their own business, in a bid to help investors make greener choices. The European Union’s executive arm published guidelines on how larger banks and insurers with more than 500 employees should report information about climate change to investors. Companies should disclose the social and environmental impact of projects that they fund, as well as measures that they have taken in their supply chains to protect the environment. The nonbinding recommendations are part of the commission’s action...

