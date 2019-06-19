Unequal Pay Top Of Mind For Women In Law

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The gender pay gap in law is persistent and is among the biggest obstacles to equality in the profession, according to a report released Wednesday based on input from more than 700 women who practice law across the globe. While most law firms believe they compensate staff and attorneys fairly, unequal pay was among the top complaints of women who participated in a number of roundtable discussions that took place in 21 cities internationally over the past year. The roundtables were hosted by the Law Society of England and Wales, which compiled and summarized the discussions in the new report. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS