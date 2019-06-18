Antitrust Watchdog Accuses Drug Suppliers Of Market Fixing

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- Four pharmaceutical companies broke U.K. competition law when they agreed to fix the quantities and prices of the supply of an antidepressant drug, which caused the National Health Service's spending on the tablets to peak to £38 million ($47.7 million), Britain's antitrust regulator said Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has found that competitors King Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and the Auden Mckenzie group shared between them the supply of nortriptyline that they sold on to a large pharmaceutical wholesaler. The watchdog said the two companies agreed in 2014 that Auden Mckenzie would supply 10mg tablets of the antidepressant to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS