IRS Aims To Fix Error Slanting Farm Sales Toward Co-Ops

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations Tuesday to implement a correction to the 2017 revamp of federal tax laws, which inadvertently created an incentive for producers to sell to agricultural cooperatives rather than to private buyers. The IRS also proposed setting out criteria for cooperatives to qualify for the deduction. The proposed rules allow patrons who carry out their business through cooperatives to include dividends from the cooperatives for calculating income eligible for a 20% deduction that the U.S. Congress made available to pass-through businesses in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The TCJA allowed farmers to deduct 20 percent...

