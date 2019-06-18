FCA Launches Investigation Into Suspended Woodford Fund

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 7:34 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s financial watchdog confirmed Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into the events surrounding the suspension of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund, which has prevented investors from accessing their accounts for more than two weeks. The Financial Conduct Authority’s Chief Executive Andrew Bailey announced the investigation in a correspondence to British lawmaker Nicky Morgan but declined to give any further details. Neil Woodford — one of the U.K.’s most high-profile stockpickers — gated his flagship £3.7 billion ($4.6 billion) Woodford Equity Income Fund on June 3 after increasing numbers of investors tried to withdraw their cash. The move has attracted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS