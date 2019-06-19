FCA Defends Record On Overcharging By Lenders, Insurers

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 11:22 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday defended its record on clamping down on lenders and insurers that overcharge loyal customers, after coming under pressure from lawmakers and another regulator to do more to make the markets more fair. The regulator said it is committed to "providing fair outcomes" to longstanding customers who are charged higher prices than new consumers for the same services. It said it is still seeking to learn why some consumers in that position do not simply switch businesses. The FCA has been urged to tackle unfair pricing practices in several markets after consumer advocates filed a so-called...

