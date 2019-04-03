Jones Day Bias Accuser Renews Bid To Keep Name Secret

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- One of four former Jones Day attorneys anonymously accusing the firm of discriminating against a class of women asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to keep her name secret late Monday, days after her cohorts said they would drop their bids to proceed under pseudonyms. The woman known as Jane Doe 4 asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to keep her name secret for another three months in her heavily redacted renewed motion to proceed under her pseudonym, public portions of which say unmasking her would harm her career for no good reason. Three other attorneys had sought for months to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS