Jones Day Bias Accuser Renews Bid To Keep Name Secret

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- One of four former Jones Day attorneys anonymously accusing the firm of discriminating against a class of women asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to keep her name secret late Monday, days after her cohorts said they would drop their bids to proceed under pseudonyms.

The woman known as Jane Doe 4 asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to keep her name secret for another three months in her heavily redacted renewed motion to proceed under her pseudonym, public portions of which say unmasking her would harm her career for no good reason.

Three other attorneys had sought for months to...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

