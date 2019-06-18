Adams Street Partners Lands $1.1B For Secondary Fund

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Adams Street Partners said Tuesday it has closed its latest fund with roughly $1.1 billion in commitments that will be used to finance secondary investments. Adams Street said the closing of its $1.1 billion Adams Street Global Secondary Fund 6 brings its total capital raised for secondary deals to more than $2 billion since April 2016. The fund received support from a crop of new and existing investors in the U.S., Europe and Asia made up of public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, family offices and high net worth individuals, the firm said. Adams Street...

