Fed. Circ. Revives Samsung Bid To Ax Touchscreen Patent

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday gave Samsung a new chance to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate a UUSI LLC touchscreen patent it is accused of infringing, saying the board's decision that Samsung didn't prove invalidity was not supported by evidence. The appeals court vacated the PTAB's 2017 inter partes review decision that Samsung failed to show the patent is invalid as obvious, sending the case back for further proceedings. The board held that a skilled artisan would not be motivated to combine the previous inventions identified by Samsung to arrive at UUSI's invention. However, the Federal Circuit...

