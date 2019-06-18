Florida Tax Views: State Should Act On Wayfair

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- As states around the nation scurry to address South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. with legislation or regulations, Florida has been strangely silent. The nation’s third most populous state and fourth largest state economy has not provided any guidance to out-of-state businesses, nor has the state taken steps to protect its in-state retailers. As many know, the overall issue in Wayfair concerns sales to in-state customers by out-of-state sellers (remote sellers) who do not collect use taxes for the customers’ states on those sales. Although the purchaser owes the tax, it is rarely paid when the seller does not collect it. Remote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS