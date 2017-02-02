Judge Rips Bernstein Litowitz, MoFo Over Buried 'Side Deal'

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (June 18, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge considering Restoration Hardware's proposed $50 million stock-drop settlement admonished attorneys from Bernstein Litowitz and Morrison & Foerster on Tuesday for failing to bring a confidential “side deal” to her attention, saying she's warned other judges that the lawyers buried mention of the deal deep inside settlement papers. During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she was “taken aback” when she discovered that the lead plaintiffs — the City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust and the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System — represented by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS