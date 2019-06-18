Dems Question HHS Patent Enforcement, Citing Truvada Woes

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate how the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services manages its patents after reports that Gilead Sciences Inc.’s blockbuster HIV medication Truvada could be infringing HHS' intellectual property. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., asked the GAO to see whether HHS is properly enforcing its patents, so that private drugmakers aren’t using its inventions without proper payment. They also want to know how much HHS considers the accessibility and affordability of a drug during the process of granting companies' exclusive licenses. They said...

