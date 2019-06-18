Cannabis Co. Leafly Adds Ex-Getty Images GC As Its Top Atty

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Seattle-based web platform that educates users about cannabis has named as its general counsel an attorney who previously served as general counsel and senior vice president at Getty Images, the startup announced Tuesday. Yoko Miyashita will concentrate on driving the policies and positions of Leafly on compliance and governmental affairs issues in the U.S. and abroad, according to the company’s announcement. Miyashita will also be in charge of transactions, litigation and intellectual property matters for Leafly, which aims to connect cannabis consumers with products sold by licensed and regulated retail stores or dispensaries, according to the announcement. Miyashita was previously...

