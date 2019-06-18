Canada Cos. Failed To Pay Up To $8.5B In 2014 Taxes: Report

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Canadian corporations failed to pay as much as CA$11.4 billion ($8.5 billion) in taxes for 2014, the national tax authority reported Tuesday in the first comprehensive study of Canada’s corporate tax gap — the difference between taxes owed and those collected. “Our government is committed to cracking down on tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance, in Canada and offshore,” Canada's minister of national revenue, Diane Lebouthillier, said after the Canada Revenue Agency reported on the nation's corporate tax gap. (Getty Images) The range of estimated losses in corporate tax revenue that year is CA$9.4 billion to CA$11.4 billion, the Canada Revenue Agency’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS