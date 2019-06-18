Wedbush To Pay $8.1M To Settle SEC's ADR Handling Claims

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Wedbush Securities Inc. will pay $8.1 million to resolve claims over its alleged mishandling of “pre-released” American depositary receipts, the latest of nearly a dozen such settlements that the agency has reached with banks and brokers since 2017. The SEC said in an administrative order that the California-based Wedbush’s securities lending desk had sourced pre-released ADRs and loaned them out without checking to make sure that it or its counterparties owned the foreign shares supposedly backing those ADRs. This conduct, which allegedly occurred during a period from November 2011 to September 2013,...

